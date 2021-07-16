Truvestments Capital LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

