Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. 238,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,370. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

