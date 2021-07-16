Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,612. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$36.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

