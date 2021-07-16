Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,781,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,364,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

