TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 28.4% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $6.51 million and $51,005.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,035,517,731 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

