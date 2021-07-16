Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $43.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,588.06. 180,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,372.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

