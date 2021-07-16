Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.90. Approximately 357,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,727,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,500,349. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

