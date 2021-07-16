Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $87,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

TSN opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

