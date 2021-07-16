U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

USB stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

