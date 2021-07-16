U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Short Interest Down 91.0% in June

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE USB traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

