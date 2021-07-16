Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Raised by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. 430,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,067,644. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.