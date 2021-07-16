Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ubiquiti by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $297.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.