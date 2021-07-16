UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 179,432 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.