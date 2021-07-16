UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 453,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

