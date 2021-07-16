UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 30,618 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. O’neil acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

