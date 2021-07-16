UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $6,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $81,480,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 213.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV opened at $39.89 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

