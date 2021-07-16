UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

