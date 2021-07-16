UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.39 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $519.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

