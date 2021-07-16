UBS Group AG Has $552,000 Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

