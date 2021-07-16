UBS Group AG Has $577,000 Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 274.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Avid Bioservices worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 647.41 and a beta of 2.21. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

