UBS Group AG Invests $521,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Shares of KRBN opened at $35.52 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15.

