UBS Group AG Invests $521,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Shares of KRBN opened at $35.52 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.