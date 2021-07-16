UBS Group AG Sells 5,315 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.