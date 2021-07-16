UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 280 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 165.36 ($2.16) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of £8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

