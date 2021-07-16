UBS Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €140.55 ($165.35) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €141.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

