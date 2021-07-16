UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded to Buy by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCB stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.