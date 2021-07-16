UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 1,637,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,697. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in UDR by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in UDR by 1,502.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 237,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

