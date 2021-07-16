Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $3,112.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00145381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.69 or 0.99423480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

