Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $219.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.61. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

