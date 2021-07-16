Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €29.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.08 ($34.21).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €31.57 ($37.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

