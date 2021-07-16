United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 352,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

UIHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

