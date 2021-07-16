United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 360,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.46.
About United Lithium
