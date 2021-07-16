United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 360,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. United Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

