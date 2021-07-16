Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

