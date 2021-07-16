Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Universal Insurance worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

UVE opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

