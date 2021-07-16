Ursa Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,750 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 17.6% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,515,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $117,530,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 55.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,979,000 after buying an additional 65,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $223.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.07. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

