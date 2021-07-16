Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 5.3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.41. 28,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,876,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.