Valiant Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,400 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 0.7% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.13. 8,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $140.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.