Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 209.4% in June

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

VIGI stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.35. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

