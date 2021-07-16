Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $309,731,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

