Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

