VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VACNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VAT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VACNY opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.