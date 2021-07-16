Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,558,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,738 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for approximately 1.1% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vaxcyte worth $90,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,050.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,042. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

