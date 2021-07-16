Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 1,223.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,177 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 163,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNE. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

