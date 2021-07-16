Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46.
About Veoneer
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).
Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.