Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

