Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $606.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

