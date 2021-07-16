Veresh Sita Acquires 1,685 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Veresh Sita purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,965.00.

CAR stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $74.95. 2,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,962. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

