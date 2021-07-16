Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Up 2.9%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93). 67,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 122,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.72. The firm has a market cap of £108.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 26.51 and a quick ratio of 26.21.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

