VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRSN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.43. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,248,000 after acquiring an additional 491,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.