Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 132.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

IFF opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

