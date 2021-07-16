Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $291.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

