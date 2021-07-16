Veritable L.P. Sells 2,549 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

CINF stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.